Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor Discharged From Hospital; Currently Stable
Annu Kapoor was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi after experiencing severe chest pain.
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who was undergoing treatment at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, has been discharged on Sunday, 29 January and is currently in a stable condition, as per a report by PTI.
The actor was admitted to the cardiology department of the hospital on 26 January after complaining of severe chest pain.
Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told PTI in a statement, "Mr Annu Kapoor who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital on 26th January early morning with complaints of chest discomfort has been discharged today. He underwent treatment by a cardiology team comprising Dr JPS Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr BS Vivek, and Dr Sushant Wattal.
As per Dr Rajneesh Jain, co-director of the cath lab and head of the unit, under whom he was admitted, the actor was discharged on 29 January in a stable condition.
On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Crash Course, in which he played the head of a coaching institute in Kota.
