Radhika Apte, Rajkummar Rao in Vasan Bala’s Next, Netflix Shares First Looks

Monica, O My Darling also stars Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel, Bagavathi Perumal, and Zayn Marie Khan who recently appeared in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq.

The film is Bala’s third feature after Peddlers and the action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, which released in 2018. He also directed the short, titled Spotlight, in the streamer’s anthology Ray.

Rajkummar Rao shared the clip and wrote, “We can’t wait for you to see this.” Huma Qureshi also shared her look from the film on Instagram, “It’s a crime to look this good! But you gotta do what you gotta do. I’m excited to share the first look of ‘Monica, O My Darling’, coming to @netflix_in!”'