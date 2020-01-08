Staying Neutral Not an Option: Varun, Sonakshi on JNU Violence

Kartik Aaryan has also condemned the attacks saying that that it was important for citizens to stand up against the violence that India is witnessing amidst protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He also praised Deepika’s show of solidarity.

“Violence is awful. I can’t believe what is happening in our country. I respect what Deepika Padukone did yesterday. Strict actions are needed when things like this happen. This should not be happening in India. I saw videos of how they (the mob) entered the campus and I think this is very wrong. Action must be taken against them and it is very important to talk about such things,” he told Bollywood Hungama. “No one should be afraid of anything. I think more that anything as a citizen we must stand up and speak out about it (JNU violence) and that’s what’s happening now.”

(With inputs from PTI)