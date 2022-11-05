‘I Just Shut Down': Varun Dhawan on His Vestibular Hypofunction Diagnosis

The Bhediya actor told India Today, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hardâ€¦ We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs."

Varun also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected him in his interview. Talking about his recent film JugJugg Jeeyo, he further told the publication, "The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder (with) my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself."