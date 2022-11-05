‘I Just Shut Down': Varun Dhawan on His Vestibular Hypofunction Diagnosis
"I didn’t know what had happened to me," said Varun Dhawan.
Actor Varun Dhawan opened up about his battle with Vestibular Hypofunction in one of his recent interviews. Talking about his diagnosis of the condition, the actor shared that he didn't know what had happened to him and that he "just shut down".
Vestibular Hypofuction is a condition, wherein, the inner ear part of an individual's balance system doesn't work properly.
The Bhediya actor told India Today, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hardâ€¦ We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs."
Varun also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected him in his interview. Talking about his recent film JugJugg Jeeyo, he further told the publication, "The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder (with) my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself."
On the work front, Varun will be soon seen in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming creature-comedy Bhediya, alongside Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is slated for its theatrical release on 25 November.
Besides, the actor has several other projects lined up including filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will hit the big screens next year, on 7 April 2023.
