Vaani Kapoor to Star Alongside Ajay Devgn In 'Raid 2'

Actor Vaani Kapoor is all set to play the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid 2. The film went on the floor on 6 January in Mumbai and on Monday, Ajay took to Instagram to announce that Vaani will join the team.
Ajay wrote on Instagram story, "Joining the Raid...our newest member @_vaanikapoor_ Welcome to the team!"
Taking to Instagram, Ajay dropped a picture from the mahurat shot. In the image, Ajay and Ravi Teja are seen sharing smiles. The film will be released theatrically on 15 November. He wrote, "New Case, New Beginning! #Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya @raviteja_2628, for gracing the mahurat shot."
The sequel, directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar will soon release this year.
Raid was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz.
