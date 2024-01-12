Ustad Rashid Khan Laid to Rest In Hometown Badaun After State Honours

Music legend Ustad Rashid Khan, who passed away on Tuesday (9 January) at the age of 55, was laid to rest in his hometown in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. His mortal remains were brought to Badaun and he was buried on Thursday, 11 January, in Chote Sarkar graveyard after the district administration gave him a guard of honour.
Rashid Khan breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata. His body was kept at the Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata for people to pay their tributes. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues were among those who paid their last respects. Khan was accorded a gun salute by the West Bengal government as part of state honours in Kolkata on Wednesday, 10 January.
