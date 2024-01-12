Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ustad Rashid Khan Laid to Rest In Hometown Badaun After State Honours

Rashid Khan passed away on Tuesday, 9 January, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Music legend Ustad Rashid Khan, who passed away on Tuesday (9 January) at the age of 55, was laid to rest in his hometown in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. His mortal remains were brought to Badaun and he was buried on Thursday, 11 January, in Chote Sarkar graveyard after the district administration gave him a guard of honour.

Also Read

Sonu Nigam, Sona Mohapatra Mourn The Demise of Ustad Rashid Khan

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rashid Khan breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata. His body was kept at the Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata for people to pay their tributes. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues were among those who paid their last respects. Khan was accorded a gun salute by the West Bengal government as part of state honours in Kolkata on Wednesday, 10 January.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Ustad Rashid Khan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×