Sonu Nigam, Sona Mohapatra Mourn The Demise of Ustad Rashid Khan

The country is mourning the demise of music legend Ustad Rashid Khan. He passed away in a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday after a four-year battle with cancer.

Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to write, "My dear Respected Elder Brother and the Pride of Classical Music of our Country Padmabhushan Ustad Rashid Khan Sahab. Aise koi jaata hai kya bhai? Akele akele? Saddened beyond words. Allah aapko jannat me aala makaam de. You'll be missed always. Om Shanti."