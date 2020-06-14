Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Sunday, 14 June. Sushant rose to fame with the hugely-popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, wherein he starred for five years. Popular TV actor Usha Nadakarni, who played the role of his mother on the show, spoke to The Quint about Sushant’s untimely demise. She expressed her condolences and said that she used to feel like a proud mother when she saw his movie posters.“He was 23 when we worked together in Pavitra Rishta. We were like mother-son on the sets. He was an absolute delight to work with, always happy and cheerful. He used to tell me he wanted to study direction. When he left the show, we cut a cake and I remember feeding him the first slice and saying, ‘Ye Ma ke haath se’. I used to feel proud when I saw him work with stars from Bollywood. But God knows, why this happened. It’s the rule of nature that things take time to work out. But he was a hard worker.” Usha Nadakarni, ActorNot Fair My Baby: Ekta Shares Week-Old Conversation With SushantSushant had played the role of MS Dhoni in the cricketer’s biography. Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che.Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region, Manoj Kumar confirmed the news of the actor’s demise to The Quint. According to primary information, he was suffering from depression and was following Sri Sri Ravishankar’s Art of Living to cope up with it. Sources add that no suicide note has been found from his residence.(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)Gone Too Soon: Anushka, Jacqueline Mourn Co-Star Sushant’s Demise We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.