Ukrainian Security Staff Thanks Ram Charan For Lending Help Amid Ongoing War

Actor Ram Charan has been receiving a lot of appreciation from his fans for helping a member of his security staff in Ukraine. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the RRR star sent medicines, money and other essentials to Rusty, who was his bodyguard when they shot for a schedule in the country.

Rusty joined the army with his 80-year-old father to protect their country. A video doing the rounds on social media shows him saying, "Hi, I am Rusty. I was a bodyguard for Ram Charan when he was shooting in Ukraine. A few days ago, he reached out to me and asked about my well-being. I told him I have joined the military. He assured financial help and asked me to take care of my family. It’s very kind of him.”