Ukrainian Ballet Star Artem Datsishin Dies After Russian Shelling In Kyiv

Popular Ukrainian ballet star Artem Datsishin's friends paid tribute to him on social media after he passed away.

Published
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ballet star Artem Dasishin.</p></div>
i

According to a BBC report, popular Ukrainian ballet dancer Artem Datsishin has died three weeks after he was injured in Russian shelling in Kyiv. One of Datsishin's close friends, Tatiana Borovik, via a Facebook post confirmed that the former soloist at the National Opera of Ukraine passed away in hospital. "Farewell to my dear man," wrote Tatiana on her Facebook page.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tatiana Borovik's Facebook post.</p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)

The chief stage director at the National Opera of Ukraine, Anatoly Solovyanenko, also paid his tribute to Datsishin via social media and remembered him as a "beautiful artist" and "wonderful man".

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anatoly Solovyanenko's Facebook post.</p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)

Russian-American choreographer Alexei Ratmansky put up a post stating that Datsishin's death hand brought about "unbearable pain".

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alexei Ratmansky's Facebook post.</p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)

As per Ratmansky's post Datsishin passed away on 18 March at the Kyiv hospital because of wounds from Russian artillery fire on 26 February. Earlier, it was also reported that Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets died in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv.

