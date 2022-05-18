'Dictators Die': Ukrainian President's Cannes Speech Receives Standing Ovation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise appearance at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, that kicked off on Tuesday in France. In a live satellite video address from Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked for the cinema world's solidarity with the Ukrainians in the face of the Russian invasion.

He spoke at length about the connection between cinema and reality, and even drew references from Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now and Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator.