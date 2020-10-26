Uddhav Thackeray Called Me Namak Haraam in His Speech: Kangana

Kangana claimed that nobody from the Women's Commission had raised objections to CM Uddhav Thackeray's speech. She also alleged that Uddhav Thackeray had referred to Himachal Pradesh (where Kangana hails from) in a defamatory manner. "Himachal is Maa Parvati's birthplace. It's also the place where Mahadev resides. You (Uddhav Thackeray) have used objectionable language for Himachal, and as a Chief Minister you have brought down the reputation of the state. All this is because you are angry with a girl who is your son's age", Kangana said in the video.

In the video, Kangana referred to her 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir' remark which sparked the war of words. While criticising the Maharashtra government over the Sushant Singh Rajput case Kangana had compared Mumbai to PoK.

Kangana alleged in her latest video that when Uddhav Thackeray compared India to Pakistan nobody raised a voice.