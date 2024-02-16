'Udaan' Actor Kavita Chaudhary Dies at 67

Kavita Chaudhary, known for her roles in Udaan and the iconic Surf ads, passed away on 15 February due to cardiac arrest at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar.
As per a report, her close friend and mentee, Suchitra Verma, revealed that Kavita had been battling cancer for years and was visibly in pain during their last meeting a year ago. Suchitra expressed deep sorrow at the sudden deterioration of Kavita's health.
Suchitra gave her statement to India Today: " "I feel miserable to have lost her and never got a chance to meet her. I never knew her condition would deteriorate so much suddenly."
She also paid her a heartfelt tribute on Instagram and wrote, "My heart feels heavy as I share this news with you all. Last night, we lost a beacon of strength, inspiration, and grace - Kaveta Chaudhary. For those who grew up in the 70s and 80s, she was the face of the Udan series on DD and the iconic 'Surf' commercial, but to me, she was much more than that (sic)."
She concluded with, "In her memory, I leave you with a quote that encapsulates the essence of this remarkable woman: "Her light may have dimmed on earth, but her spirit shines bright in the heavens above." Farewell, dear Kaveta Ma'am. You will forever live on in our hearts. #RIPKavetaChaudhary (sic)."
Udaan was re-telecast on Doordarshan during the pandemic.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)