'Udaan' Actor Kavita Chaudhary Dies at 67

Suchitra gave her statement to India Today: " "I feel miserable to have lost her and never got a chance to meet her. I never knew her condition would deteriorate so much suddenly."

She also paid her a heartfelt tribute on Instagram and wrote, "My heart feels heavy as I share this news with you all. Last night, we lost a beacon of strength, inspiration, and grace - Kaveta Chaudhary. For those who grew up in the 70s and 80s, she was the face of the Udan series on DD and the iconic 'Surf' commercial, but to me, she was much more than that (sic)."

She concluded with, "In her memory, I leave you with a quote that encapsulates the essence of this remarkable woman: "Her light may have dimmed on earth, but her spirit shines bright in the heavens above." Farewell, dear Kaveta Ma'am. You will forever live on in our hearts. #RIPKavetaChaudhary (sic)."