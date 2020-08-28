Sorry Rhea: Twitter Reacts to Actor's Interview, Lauds Her Courage
Twitter users react to Rhea Chakraborty’s interviews with TV channels, call out to CBI to find out the truth.
The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death is underway, with the CBI now handling the probe. Now, in two interviews to NDTV and India Today, Sushant's partner and actor Rhea Chakraborty has finally opened up about the allegations against her, of being a controlling partner and destroying evidence.
Chakraborty in two interviews called the media trial a "witch hunt" and said that her family was being "broken into pieces".
Here's what Twitter has to say about Rhea's interviews:
Some on Twitter also went on to call out people's outlook on the case with hashtags for Rhea's arrest trending all over. Rhea clarified that she had never taken money from Sushant Sing Rajput. She even went to say that she does not know anything about Rs 15 crore in question which Sushant's father has alleged she siphoned off from Rajput's account.
Chakraborty, in her interview, also said that she had left Sushant's house on 8 June after Sushant had allegedly asked her to, post which his sister came to live with him till 13 June, a day before Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead.
