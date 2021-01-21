Twitter Justifies Restricting Kangana Amidst 'Tandav' Controversy 

Amazon Prime Video series Tandav has been at the centre of controversy after several BJP leaders claimed that it was offensive to Hindu religious sentiments.

In a deleted post on 18 January Kangana Ranaut had written, "Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala... pehle shanti phir kranti (first peace then vengence)... time to take their heads off.. Jai Shri Krishan..." She was responding to a tweet by Twitter user @TheAtulMishra.

Kangana faced a lot of criticism from numerous Twitter users and they even appealed to Twitter to suspend her account for "spreading hate". Her Twitter account was restricted for a few hours as it violated the social media platform’s guidelines. Kangana deleted her incendiary tweet but challenged Twitter to ban her.