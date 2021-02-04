Twitter Deletes Kangana Ranaut's Tweets for 'Violating' Rules

Twitter has taken down some of actor Kangana Ranaut's tweets on the social media platform saying in a statement to News18, "We have taken action on tweets that were in violation of Twitter rules in line with our range of enforcement options."

In one of the three tweets that have been deleted, Kangana Ranaut referred to protesting farmers as "terrorists". Replying to a message that cricketer Rohit Sharma tweet on the farmers' protest, Kangana wrote, "Why all these cricketers sounding like dhobi ka kutte na ghar ka na ghat ka (stray dogs who don't belong anywhere), why would farmers be against laws which are revolutionary for their well-being? These are terrorists who are causing ruckus... say that na, itna dar lagta hai (are you that afraid)?"