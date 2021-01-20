Kangana's Twitter Temporarily Restricted After Remarks on 'Tandav'
Kangana called out the "liberal community" who reported her account to Twitter
Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday, 20 January, tweeted that her Twitter account has been temporarily restricted. This development comes after the actor appeared to have called for violence in response to the controversy surrounding Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav.
In her latest tweet, Kangana has called out the "liberal community" who reported her account to Twitter. "Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted," she wrote, referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as chacha.
"They are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi.(They are threatening me that my account and my virtual identity might get martyred. But my patriotic spirit will reappear through my movies. I will make your life miserable)", Kangana continued.
In a deleted post on 18 January Kangana Ranaut had written, "Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala... pehle shanti phir kranti (first peace then vengence)... time to take their heads off.. Jai Shri Krishan..." She was responding to a tweet by Twitter user @TheAtulMishra.
Team Saath, an organisation that works to prevent online abuse, trolling and harassment, posted a screenshot of the tweet condemning Kangana's words.
Kangana faced a lot of criticism from numerous Twitter users and they even appealed to Twitter to suspend her account for "spreading hate".
