'Love You More Than Marge Loves Homer': Twinkle Wishes Akshay Kumar On His B'Day

Twinkle Khanna took to social media to wish her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, on his 56th birthday.

'Love You More Than Marge Loves Homer': Twinkle Wishes Akshay Kumar On His B'Day
Akshay Kumar celebrates his 56th birthday on 9 September. To mark the occasion, the actor's wife, writer Twinkle Khanna, took to Instagram to share a lovely post for him.

Twinkle shared two pictures on the social media platform. One of them was an animated picture of herself with Akshay, resembling popular The Simpsons characters Marge and Homer; the other was a real photograph of the couple.

Tagging Akshay in her post, Twinkle wrote in her caption, "Happy birthday Mr K! I love you more than Marge loves Homer."

Have a look at her post here:

Twinkle and Akshay tied the knot in 2001 after dating for several years. The couple has two kids together, a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.

