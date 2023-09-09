Akshay Kumar celebrates his 56th birthday on 9 September. To mark the occasion, the actor's wife, writer Twinkle Khanna, took to Instagram to share a lovely post for him.

Twinkle shared two pictures on the social media platform. One of them was an animated picture of herself with Akshay, resembling popular The Simpsons characters Marge and Homer; the other was a real photograph of the couple.