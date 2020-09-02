Twinkle Khanna Can’t Stop Praising Mom Dimple Kapadia in ‘Tenet’
Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share she has watched the film in a theatre.
Christopher Nolan's Tenet released on 26 August and fans couldn't contain their excitement. Almost after week of its release, Twinkle Khanna managed to watch the film, staring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, and Michael Caine, in the theatre.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible. Variety writes, 'A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan's storytelling'".
Sonam Kapoor was also one of the few lucky ones to have watched Tenet, which is currently playing in theatres in quite a few countries. Sonam took to Instagram to share her experience and she was all praise for Dimple Kapadia, who is part of the cast.
"So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing", the actor wrote alongside a still of Dimple from the film.
Sonam also shared a photo of her wearing a mask and taking all precautions amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to Reuters, the spy thriller Tenet premiered in 70 countries on 26 August ahead of the United States. The release date for India is yet to be finalised. Tom Cruise recently donned a face mask to attend a preview showing of Tenet in London. “Great to be back in a movie theater everybody,” he said in a video shared on Instagram. “I loved it”, he wrote on Instagram.
