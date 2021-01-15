Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Dimple Kapadia's Performance in 'Tandav'
The political web series also stars Saif Ali Khan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share her thoughts on Amazon Prime Video's latest web series Tandav. Responding to a few reviews of the political drama, Twinkle couldn't help but gush over her mother's performance. "My mama is the best! So b****y proud of her #tandav" she tweeted.
She also praised the performances of Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover and Kumud Mishra but acknowledged that she couldn't help but be biased. "P.S. Saif is in fine form and so are Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover and Kumud Mishra to name just a few of the fine actors in Tandav. But...mama bear is still the best and that is my biased opinion:) #Tandav," Twinkle tweeted.
While Tandav has been getting lukewarm reviews, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub have been praised for their performances. The Quint's Stutee Ghosh writes, "It’s tough to tear oneself away when Dimple Kapadia comes on screen. Much of the power she wields is not explicitly spelt out or spoken of but which we feel nevertheless thanks to her brilliant command over her character. Matching her energy is Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, playing the charismatic student leader precariously poised to take on political heavyweights."
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kumud Mishra and Sarah Jane Dias.
