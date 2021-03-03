TV Actors Kishwer Merchant & Suyyash Rai Announce First Pregnancy
Kishwer and Suyyash shared the news on social media.
Actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have announced that they’re pregnant with their first child through an adorable Instagram post. With the sunset in the background, Suyyash kneels on the beach holding Kishwer’s hand as she cradles her baby bump. The words ‘August 2021’ are written across the sand, with a pair of baby shoes placed near them. Both actors have shared the news on their social media handles.
While Kishwer captioned her post, “ You can now stop asking ‘when are you guys gonna have a baby’ Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy”, Suyyash wrote, “ Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August.”
The couple met on the set of Pyaar Kii Ek Kahaani and got married in 2016. They were also contestants in Bigg Boss 9.
Kishwer is known for her roles in Ek Hasina Thi and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar. She made her comeback in 2016 with Balaji’s Brahmarakshas. Husband Suyyash made his debut on the audition for Roadies 5 and went on to star in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.