'Truly Sad': Hrithik Roshan Reacts to Aryan Khan Being Denied Bail
Previously, Hrithik had written an open letter to Aryan, voicing his support.
Hrithik Roshan has once again extended his support to Aryan Khan, calling his bail denial 'truly sad'. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 3 October following a raid on a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai. Since then he has been denied multiple times, and his plea is currently being heard by the Bombay High Court.
On Wednesday, Hrithik reposted an interview by journalist Faye D'Souza, of Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave. Speaking about the case, Dave noted how Justice Nitim Sambre, who is hearing Aryan's bail plea, has previously granted bail to men who have been found in possession of drugs.
Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, “If these are facts. It is truly sad.”
Previously, Hrithik had written an open letter to Aryan, voicing his support. “Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes, failings, victories, success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there,” he added, ending his note with, “Love you man.”
