'Truly Sad': Hrithik Roshan Reacts to Aryan Khan Being Denied Bail

Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, “If these are facts. It is truly sad.”

Previously, Hrithik had written an open letter to Aryan, voicing his support. “Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes, failings, victories, success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there,” he added, ending his note with, “Love you man.”