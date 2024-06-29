Triptii Dimri Reacts to Being Labelled As the 'National Crush' of India

“Initially when I came into the industry I always wanted that people should talk about my work and nothing else. Luckily, when my films have released, they have spoken about my work. I think these things motivate us actors to do better in life and to keep working on our craft and I think, that way I have been very fortunate,” she added.

Triptii also spoke about her upcoming film and completing six years in the film industry. "(Working on Bad Newz) was genuinely like a family working together. Everyday, on set, we would laugh and share jokes. It’s an important day because I have been in the industry for six years and for the first time, I am at my proper Hindi film trailer launch. It’s my first Hindi commercial film to be released and it’s my first collaboration with Dharma Productions. It’s a great feeling, and I am very thankful to everyone on stage for trusting me for this part.”

"This is my first comedy film. I have not done any comedy before. I have heard that it was easy to make people cry but it’s very hard to make people laugh. I realised that on the set. For me, comedy is the most difficult genre. Anand (Tiwari) Sir and I did a lot of workshops. Ammy (Virk) and Vicky (Kaushal), I couldn’t ask for better co-actors than them. They are the kind of actors who work for the scene not for themselves. I received so much support from both of them. Half of your work becomes easy when your co-actors are supportive. And both of them were very supportive, when I was stuck somewhere, they used to go out of their way to help me," she added.

Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the big screens on 19 July.