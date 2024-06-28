ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bad Newz Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Star In a Quirky Family Drama

The trailer for Vicky Kaushal's film Bad Newz has just been released, and fans are excited to see him on screen with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk for the first time.

From the makers of Good Newwz, which starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, this film promises a similar fun and emotional journey.

The film follows the story of Triptii Dimri, who coincidentally becomes pregnant and the baby has two fathers. The comedy shows how the two fathers attempt to win her over and outsmart the other.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the upcoming entertainer is a Dharma Productions film.

'Bad Newz' is set to hit theatres on 19 July.

Topics:  triptii dimri 

