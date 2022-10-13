ADVERTISEMENT

Trevor Noah To Exit ‘The Daily Show’ On This Date

Trevor Noah announced the news of his exit in September.

Trevor Noah had announced his decision to quit The Daily Show after his seven-year-long tenure at the flagship Comedy Central series in September. The host will end his time on Thursday 8 December, according to the news portal Deadline.

Noah had shared the taping with his special message for his viewers on social media, thanking his audience in the video, he said, "I remember when we first started, so many people didn't believe in us. I thought it was a crazy bet, I still think it was a crazy choice, bringing this random African and this Chinese guy from Malaysia. But, what a journey’s it’s been."

However, The Daily Show will return on 17 January on Tuesday with “additional details” to be announced soon. But till then Noah will be in Atlanta to cover the midterm elections, where the show is all set to go on the road.

