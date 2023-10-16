ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Top Iranian Director Dariush Mehrjui & His Wife Killed

Dariush Mehrjui, an acclaimed Iranian film director, and his wife were found dead at their home.

Top Iranian Director Dariush Mehrjui & His Wife Killed
Acclaimed Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife were found dead at their home, news agency Associated Press reported on Sunday, 15 October citing state media.

According to the official IRNA news agency, Hossein Fazeli, a judiciary official, said that Mehrjhi and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were discovered dead with knife wounds in their necks.

As per reports, the incident took place at the couple’s home just outside Tehran in the city of Karaj. The BBC, referring to local media, reported that four people have been identified in connection to the deaths.

 Iranian actor Houman Seyyedi penned a long post, expressing his sadness over the their deaths.

Mehrjui studied in the US and later lived in France for five years before returning to his native nation. He first rose to prominence with his 1969 movie, The Cow.

