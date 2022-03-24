'Today, I'm Not Just Someone Else': Priyanka Chopra at Pre-Oscars Event

On Wednesday, 23 March, Priyanka Chopra hosted a pre-Oscars event along with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani and several others. The event was “a toast to South Asian excellence on the big screen”.

Stunning in a black saree, Priyanka spoke about her journey. "Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional. I haven't been stepping out anywhere, but I had to come here tonight, just to say this, that I am highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you."