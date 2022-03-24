'Today, I'm Not Just Someone Else': Priyanka Chopra at Pre-Oscars Event
Priyanka spoke about her journey at the pre-Oscars event.
On Wednesday, 23 March, Priyanka Chopra hosted a pre-Oscars event along with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani and several others. The event was “a toast to South Asian excellence on the big screen”.
Stunning in a black saree, Priyanka spoke about her journey. "Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional. I haven't been stepping out anywhere, but I had to come here tonight, just to say this, that I am highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you."
She also recalled an incident when she was new in the American film industry and was looking for work. "Each and every one of you is here today because you are excellent in what you do. When I came here 10 years ago, and I started looking for work in America, I remember I was at this Golden Globes afterparty, and it was just Aziz Ansari and I. We counted how many brown people were there in the room, and it was just us. It was great! We congratulated each other, encouraged each other, and met everyone else. But today, I'm not just someone else."
In January this year, Priyanka and Nick Jonas announced that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Text For You and Jee Le Zaraa.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.