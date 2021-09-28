Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria Announce New Release Date
Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria also shared a poster for Heropanti 2.
Production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment had announced on Sunday that Heropanti 2 would release on 6 May, 2022 but the release has been preponed. The Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer is now slated to release on 29 April, 2022.
With the new release date, the film will clash with Amitabh Bachchan's MayDay at the box office. MayDay also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
Tiger took to social media to announce the new release date. He shared the poster for Heropanti 2 and wrote, "Happy to announce that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath. (We will spend the next Eid with you.)“
Tara Sutaria shared the poster on Instagram and captioned it, “Thrilled to announce HEROPANTI2 will be in cinemas on Eid.. April 29, 2022…. #sajidnadiadwala."
In the poster, the lead actors are dressed in black and appear to be secret agents. Tiger Shroff, in a black suit, is on the car's roof shooting at the distance, while Tara is inside the vehicle with a gun in one hand and the other on the steering wheel.
Along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, Gangs of Wasseypur actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also feature in Heropanti 2.
The film has been directed by choreographer-director Ahmed Khan who previously directed two films in the Baaghi franchise, also starring Tiger Shroff.
After the Maharashtra government gave permission to reopen Maharashtra's theatres on 22 October, Bollywood filmmakers announced several big budget films.
