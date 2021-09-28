Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria Announce New Release Date

Production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment had announced on Sunday that Heropanti 2 would release on 6 May, 2022 but the release has been preponed. The Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer is now slated to release on 29 April, 2022.

With the new release date, the film will clash with Amitabh Bachchan's MayDay at the box office. MayDay also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Tiger took to social media to announce the new release date. He shared the poster for Heropanti 2 and wrote, "Happy to announce that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath. (We will spend the next Eid with you.)“