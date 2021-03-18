Thrilled: Parineeti Shares Photo of Her Mirroring Saina Nehwal

"Thrilled to be able to do THIS as an actor once in my life. #SainaXParineeti #Grateful", Parineeti captioned the photos.

The trailer of Saina was released on International Women's Day. It opens with Saina's mother telling the young girl to create her own niche instead of blindly following others. Encouraged by her parents, Saina gets enrolled in a badminton academy and impresses everyone with her skills. The second half of the trailer highlights the obstacles Saina Nehwal faced before she jumped back into the game and proved herself as an outstanding player.

Apart from Parineeti, the film also stars Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik and Shubrajyoti Bharat. Directed by Amole Gupte, Saina is all set to hit theatres on 26 March.