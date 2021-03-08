'Saina' Trailer: Parineeti Owns Nehwal's Successes & Failures
Saina is all set to hit theatres on 26 March.
The trailer of the much-awaited film Saina has dropped on International Women's Day. Starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead and directed by Amol Gupte, the movie is a biopic of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.
The trailer opens with Saina's mother telling the young girl to create her own niche instead of blindly following others. Encouraged by her parents, Saina gets enrolled in a badminton academy and impresses everyone with her skills. The second half of the trailer highlights the obstacles Saina Nehwal faced before she jumped back into the game and proved herself as an outstanding player.
Apart from Parineeti, the film also stars Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik and Shubrajyoti Bharat. Saina is all set to hit theatres on 26 March. Talking about playing the role of Saina Nehwal onscreen, Parineeti Chopra said in a statement: "It's a huge responsibility to essay someone like Saina Nehwal on screen. She is a legend herself and I was very scared about how people will react, but I'm overwhelmed with the love we are getting from all over the world. The film is a celebration of the unending spirit that lies in each woman."
