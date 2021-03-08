'Saina' Trailer: Parineeti Owns Nehwal's Successes & Failures

Apart from Parineeti, the film also stars Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik and Shubrajyoti Bharat. Saina is all set to hit theatres on 26 March. Talking about playing the role of Saina Nehwal onscreen, Parineeti Chopra said in a statement: "It's a huge responsibility to essay someone like Saina Nehwal on screen. She is a legend herself and I was very scared about how people will react, but I'm overwhelmed with the love we are getting from all over the world. The film is a celebration of the unending spirit that lies in each woman."