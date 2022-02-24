ADVERTISEMENT
This is How Shabana Azmi Welcomed Shibani Dandekar Into The Family
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot recently in Khandala.
i
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi extended a warm welcome to her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar through a sweet Instagram post. Shabana shared a family photo featuring the newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani, Baba Azmi, Tanvi Azmi, Honey Irani, Javed Akhtar and Farhan's two daughters, Shakya and Akira Akhtar.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Happy family welcomes lovely #Shibani into the family fold,” wrote Shabana in the caption.
She also shared another photo with Farhan and wrote, "I love him soooooo".
Farhan and Shibani tied the knot in Khandala on 19 February, in the presence of close family and friends. Their marriage was registered on 21 February in Mumbai.
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×