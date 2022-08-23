'How Can I Control What My Parents Were Doing?': Alia Bhatt on Nepotism
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in 'Brahmastra'
Alia Bhatt in a recent interview opened up about her experience working in the industry while simultaneously being called a product of nepotism. She also spoke about her journey to move beyond the stereotype and how she deals with it now.
Alia Bhatt in her interview with Mid Day said, "There are two ways of dealing with it. One is controlled and I can prove my worth my space. I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I shut up, went home and did my work. I delivered a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi. ”
"So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing! At the end of the day, use that to fuel your work. I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can't do (anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy. How can I control where I am born? How can I control what my parents were doing? You want me to feel embarrassed for the hard work my father did. It comes easier to me, yes, but I am also working hard for the work that I got," she added.
She will next be seen in Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
