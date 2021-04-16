The Serpent: Who Is Dutch Diplomat Herman Knippenberg?

Speaking on Loose Women, the former diplomat remarked that Billy’s portrayal came ‘dangerously close’ to his lived experience. He said, "I think that Billy Howle did a fantastic job. It was so real at times, some of the scenes I saw. I was gripped myself and had to make up my mind whether indeed it was as Billy Howle played it or as I had experienced it, it came dangerously close."

In an earlier interview, Billy had talked about how much Knippenberg’s approval meant to him. “I was blown away by how pleased he was with how the story was being approached and how we were telling it, and particularly the work I was doing. That was incredibly flattering. I didn’t want it to go to my head, but I feel like - if I need any sort of validation - it was from him, so that was a good feeling,” he’d said.