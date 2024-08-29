'The Rings of Power' Actor Ismael Speaks About His Bluff Co-star Priyanka Chopra

The highly-anticipated second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, based on J.R.R. Tolkien's novels, is about to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 29 August. The Quint spoke to actors Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays an elf named Arondir and Tyroe Muhafidi, who plays Theo, about what changed for them after the release of Season1, who they would pick to fight the Orcs, a race of humanoid monsters, and more.
Ismael said that the show has given him a lot of stability and people across the globe recognise him now. He, however, added, "We are village people, all of us. We feel comfortable within our familiar groups. To have millions of eyes on you is difficult. People necessarily don’t understand that and they tend to have a lot of opinions."
Speaking about how his life has changed after the show Tyroe said that his life is very different from an average 19-year-old teenager. "I live a completely different life than an average 19-year-old. Being a part of the show has taught me how valuable the real things are. As great as the fame is and I get to travel the world, it's good to not get lost in all of this."
The duo also picked two people each who they know personally to form teams to fight the army of Orcs. One of the people Ismael chose is his The Bluff co-star Priyanka Chopra. "I recently worked with Priyanka Chopra and I can't help thinking how much of a bad*** she is. So I will definitely choose her."
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
