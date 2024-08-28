Charlie Vickers On Playing The Evil Sauron In 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'

The highly anticipated second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, based on J.R.R. Tolkien's novels, is about to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 29 August. The Quint spoke to actors Charles Edwards and Charlie Vickers, who play Lord Celebrimbor and Sauron respectively, for an in-depth conversation about the show, their characters and more.
During the interview, they opened up about what they picked up from each other while working together. Charles added:
"One thing we picked up from each other fairly quickly was that we have a similar way of working. That's nice because when you are going to be working with someone for a long time you want to figure that out. We were easy and relaxed with each other. We had a very easeful time working together. It was a joyful, funny and satisfying time."Charles Edwards
Charlie also agreed that their time together was easy. He went on to speak about how different actors approach acting differently. He added that their collaborative approach to acting gave them have a "common ground" to work around.
Charlie also spoke about playing the evil Sauron, adding that he prefers not to take his characters home with him, choosing instead to leave the experience on set. He acknowledged that this approach might be symbolic, but emphasized that while it's necessary to go home and prepare, he rarely spends time dwelling on the character itself because it's exhausting.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)