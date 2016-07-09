Did You Know Sanjeev Kumar Wanted To Play Gabbar In ‘Sholay’? 

In a galaxy of stars, Sanjeev Kumar was an actor. He not only defied the conventions of Hindi film heroes, he also made them a case study of success. His all-inclusive range added depth to low-budget films, and nuance and impulsiveness to big budget vehicles. With an oeuvre of diverse roles in a short lifespan, his versatile, volatile talent was an integral part of sense and sensibility in mainstream Hindi cinema.

On his 84th birth anniversary, here’s a look at roles he would have taken up if fate didn’t have different plans.