'The Kashmir Files Included in IFFI Due To Political Pressure': Nadav Lapid

Now, Nadav has told the Israeli newspaper Ha'aretz, “Making bad films is not a crime, but this is a very crude, manipulative and violent propaganda film.”

He added that he felt that it was his duty to speak his mind as a member of the jury. “The truth is that I also couldn't help but imagine a similar situation that might happen one day soon in Israel, and I would be happy that in such a situation the head of a foreign jury would be willing to say things as he sees them. In a way, I felt it was my duty to the place that invited me,” he added.