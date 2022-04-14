The Kapoors Threw a Surprise Sangeet For Ranbir & Alia: Choreographer
Ranbir & Alia's mehendi and sangeet took place at the former's house in Bandra.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi and sangeet ceremony was held on Wednesday, 13 April, in the presence of close family and friends at Ranbir's house in Mumbai's Bandra. Rajendra Singh choreographed the songs for the sangeet.
In an interview with India Today, Singh said that the Kapoor family danced to songs such as 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali', 'Dholida', 'Cutie Pie' and 'Tenu Leke Main Javanga'.
He added that the sangeet was a surprise for Ranbir and Alia.
"The couple did not dance. Only the Kapoor family performed. It was a surprise for the bride and groom. There wasn't any mention of Rishi ji's songs. The wedding is happening at such a short notice, so everything had to be arranged early.Rajendra Singh, Choreographer
Singh also told the publication that Ranbir and Alia were thrilled with the surprise performances that their families had planned for them. Speaking about his association with the Kapoor family the choreographer said, "I know them for the past 20 years. I choreographed Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's sangeet 18 years ago. Before that, I did it for Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan".
Ranbir and Alia's wedding is taking place on Thursday, 14 April.
