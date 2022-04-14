ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Soni Razdan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar Arrive at Venue

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has directed 'Brahmastra', Ranbir and Alia's first film together.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding festivities are in full swing and several celebrities including Ayan Mukerji, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi, have arrived at the venue.

Take a look at the photos.

