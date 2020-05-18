Sonakshi Sinha has decided to use her art to contribute to the cause of the country’s migrant workers who are currently stranded and unable to reach their homes due to the coronavirus lockdown. She took to Instagram to showcase one of her pieces, The Enlightened One, for people to bid for it.“I love drawing faces, so decided to draw the most peaceful one - “The Enlightened One” is up for auction to raise funds for the daily wage earners... if you’d like to make it your own, do bid for it on https://bit.ly/FankindAuction (link in BIO as well)“, the actor wrote.COVID-19: Sonu Sood Offers His Juhu Hotel to Healthcare WorkersThe Kalank actor on Friday, 15 May, took to social media to announce that she will be auctioning her art and the proceeds from the same will be used to supply ration kits to daily wage workers. To make the initiative a reality, she has teamed up with Fankind Official. The auction will end on 24 May.In a video posted on her Instagram, Sonakshi could be heard saying, “What good are we, if we can't do for others. My art is my safe space, my solace. It helps me centre and channelise my thoughts and just brings me so much happiness. Creating art brings a sense of calm and relief to me. And relief is what I want to bring to those for whom this lockdown has been a nightmare, people who have no income and therefore no food to feed themselves or their families, the daily wage earners.”Nawazuddin & Family Travel to UP for Eid, Placed Under Quarantine We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.