The Academy Shares Deepika Padukone's Iconic 'Deewani Mastani' Song Clip

Actor Deepika Padukone's iconic song 'Deewani Mastani' from Bajirao Mastani (2015) was featured on The Academy's official Instagram page on 3 April. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also starred Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. 'Deewani Mastani' was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and was one of the chartbusters.
Sharing a clip from the song, The Academy wrote, "Deepika Padukone performing "Deewani Mastani" (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie 'Bajirao Mastani.' Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas."
Have a look at the video here:
Deepika actor-husband Ranveer Singh was quick to enter the comments section to praise his wife. He wrote, "Mesmeric" under the post. Deepika also reposted the clip on her Instagram story.
Have a look:
Deepika was one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023. The actor introduced the song 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's RRR, which took home the Oscar for the Best Original Song.
On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. The actor has two other films in the pipeline including Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.
