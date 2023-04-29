Wedding Filmers On Covering Virushka, DeepVeer & Ralia's Wedding

When talking about how he switched careers, wedding filmmaker Vishal Punjabi says, “I was working with Shah Rukh Khan for 10 years. I was a creative director with his company for a decade. In between, I got lost in Bollywood because I was shooting these films like Main Hoon Na and Paheli and war scenes in Ashoka.”

He added that he then took a documentary script he wrote to Shah Rukh who offered that they shoot Ra. One first. Later, he decided to shoot a wedding video which went viral.

The trio then talks about the celebrity weddings they’ve shot, how those differ from non-celebrity weddings, anecdotes from weddings like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s and much more.

Watch the video for more.