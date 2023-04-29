ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding Filmers On Covering Virushka, DeepVeer & Ralia's Wedding

Joseph Radhik talks about what made Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding so relatable.

Swati Chopra
Published
Celebrities
1 min read

The Quint's Swati Chopra talks to wedding photographer Joseph Radhik, and wedding filmers Vishal Punjabi and Siddharth Sharma about their career, how they navigate the secrecy around celebrity weddings, and more.

“I am a Telugu boy but I've never been into Telugu cinema so I didn't know how big a phenomenon Allu Arjun was or how big his family was. At his haldi, his brother came along and said, 'Jo come I'll introduce you to my uncle'. And the uncle is Chiranjeevi!”
Joseph Radhik on covering Allu Arjun’s wedding

When talking about how he switched careers, wedding filmmaker Vishal Punjabi says, “I was working with Shah Rukh Khan for 10 years. I was a creative director with his company for a decade. In between, I got lost in Bollywood because I was shooting these films like Main Hoon Na and Paheli and war scenes in Ashoka.” 

He added that he then took a documentary script he wrote to Shah Rukh who offered that they shoot Ra. One first. Later, he decided to shoot a wedding video which went viral. 

The trio then talks about the celebrity weddings they’ve shot, how those differ from non-celebrity weddings, anecdotes from weddings like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s and much more. 

Watch the video for more.

Also Read

Watch: Alia Bhatt Hugs Ranbir Kapoor as Paps Wish Them on Wedding Anniversary

