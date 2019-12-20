Tanmay Bhat Posts Video Asking Refugees Not to Come to India

Recording the video while riding the car, Tanmay zooms in on a closed road and says that the construction has been going on forever. “How can a country accept refugees when it can’t even construct proper roads?,” Bhat says.

On 19 December, Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to express her solidarity with all the people who had gathered in Mumbai to protest.

“I am not in the country at this moment, so I deeply regret not being physically present for the protest against the CAA and NRC. However, I extend my support to all those taking part in the demonstration. I would request everyone to speak up against the wrongdoings, but without violence. That is very important,” Shabana had said.

She also recited two couplets from Kaifi Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s work.