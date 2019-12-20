Tanmay Bhat Posts Video Asking Refugees Not to Come to India
Comedian Tanmay Bhat is the latest celebrity to speak up against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He took to Instagram to share a short video asking refugees not to come to India. “I just want to talk to all refugees from any country and any religion - if you want to come to India, don’t.”
He then took to dig at the rising onion prices and said that there’s no use coming to a country wherein onion prices have touched the sky. “The roads are dirty, commuting from one place to the other takes four hours - why would you want to come to this country?”
Recording the video while riding the car, Tanmay zooms in on a closed road and says that the construction has been going on forever. “How can a country accept refugees when it can’t even construct proper roads?,” Bhat says.
On 19 December, Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to express her solidarity with all the people who had gathered in Mumbai to protest.
“I am not in the country at this moment, so I deeply regret not being physically present for the protest against the CAA and NRC. However, I extend my support to all those taking part in the demonstration. I would request everyone to speak up against the wrongdoings, but without violence. That is very important,” Shabana had said.
She also recited two couplets from Kaifi Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s work.
Earlier, Kriti Sanon had also said at an event, “It really saddens me because there is so much violence, which is not a solution for anything. Violence won’t get us anything. Right now what we need is proper conversation on the topic. People need to be heard. Silent protest is something which is our right. So, the people who are protesting, they need to have a conversation with the government and the point of views need to come out.”
