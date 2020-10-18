Tamannaah Thanks Medics for Helping Her Recover From COVID-19

Earlier this month Tamannaah Bhatia had tested positive for coronavirus.

Tamannaah Bhatia with doctors and nurses at a Hyderabad hospital.
On Saturday, 17 October, Tamannaah Bhatia took to Twitter to thank the doctors and nurses who helped her recover from coronavirus. Earlier this month, the Baahubali actor had shared that she was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sharing photos with doctors and nurses Tamannaah tweeted, "Words cannot describe how grateful I am to the doctors, nurses and the staff at @Continental_hyd. I was so sick, weak & scared but the you made sure that I was comfortable and treated in the best possible way. The kindness, sincere caring, and concern made everything better!"

On 6 October, Tamannaah said that she had been discharged from hospital and was quarantining at home. A statement shared on social media read, "Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to mild fever last week. After taking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged (sic)."

