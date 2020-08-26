'Baahubali' Actor Tamannaah's Parents Test COVID-19 Positive

"My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines." The 30-year-old actress added, "The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery", Tamannaah's post read.

The actor's friends from the industry wished her speedy recovery. "Praying for their quick recovery... Take care dear Tam," wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Keeping aunty and uncle in my prayers and hoping for their speedy recovery. Please take care Tammy, calling you." Esha Gupta added, "Prayers and love to uncle n aunty. Stay positive tam. Sending love."