Talks Between Prince Harry & William 'Not Productive': Report

A friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said recently that Harry spoke to his brother William for the first time since the Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive".

Gayle King, co-host of CBS This Morning, said she had spoken to Harry and Meghan over the weekend and that a conversation between the brothers had taken place.

“It’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too, and the word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” she said.

Prince William's office, Kensington Palace, is yet to respond to King's remarks.