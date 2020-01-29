Swara, Anubhav, Richa React to Kunal Kamra’s Ban by Indigo & AI
Following Indigo and Air India’s decision to ban stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for confronting journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight, Bollywood celebrities have reacted to it. Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to say that Kunal Kamra’s act would have been deemed ‘ridiculous’ under ‘ordinary circumstances’ but the times are different.
“Of course what Kunal did is ridiculous under ordinary circumstances. But these are no ordinary times. These are times when a union minister instructs all airlines to ban a stand up comedian because he insulted Goebbels clan. So stop trying to sound ‘proper’ please,” Anubhav wrote.
Richa Chadha referred to an incident when Pragya Thakur held up a flight because she demanded that ‘first class is my right.’ “Genuinely asking in light of this... a flight was held up and an elected representative said “first class is my right”. Was she put on any no-fly list for causing a delay? We’re co-passengers who asked her persistent questions banned ? Does ANYONE have more info?,” Richa tweeted.
Sharing the news of Kamra’s suspension by Indigo, Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Kunal Kamra how will you survive this devastating blow?”
In a series of tweets, Hansal Mehta gave his opinions on the issue. He began by saying he has “mixed feelings.” “ I did not like the way Kunal Kamra heckled Arnab on a flight. I felt it was unnecessary and uncool coming from someone who usually criticizes with such sharp wit. But seeing the even more uncool response by airlines (with govt blessings) to his behavior I have mixed feelings...,” he tweeted.
However, then he said that Kamra’s “act now seems almost like the only option to expose an establishment and its stooges.”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )