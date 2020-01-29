Swara, Anubhav, Richa React to Kunal Kamra’s Ban by Indigo & AI

Following Indigo and Air India’s decision to ban stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for confronting journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight, Bollywood celebrities have reacted to it. Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to say that Kunal Kamra’s act would have been deemed ‘ridiculous’ under ‘ordinary circumstances’ but the times are different.

“Of course what Kunal did is ridiculous under ordinary circumstances. But these are no ordinary times. These are times when a union minister instructs all airlines to ban a stand up comedian because he insulted Goebbels clan. So stop trying to sound ‘proper’ please,” Anubhav wrote.