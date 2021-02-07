Swara Bhasker on Taandav, Fear in Bollywood and Turning Producer

Other than talking about content online, 32-year-old Bhasker also answered questions about her equation with Kangana Ranaut, on how the concept of ‘hurting religious sentiments’ is inane and how she is sure people from Bollywood have distanced themselves from her because of how vocal she is. She understands their concerns and says she does not blame them at all, “If they are going to have to suffer because somebody decided to target me, however unfairly, then what can I say?” She is quick to add how Bollywood is trying to create better content in an environment that is not ideal.