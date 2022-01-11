‘Omicron Has Infiltrated My Immune System’: Sussanne Khan Tests COVID Positive
Sussanne Khan urged everyone to take care of themselves.
Sussanne Khan informed her fans that she has tested positive for COVID. She wrote, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one.”
Neelam Kothari, Bipasha Basu, Dabboo Ratnani, and Sanjay Kapoor commented under her post and wished for her speedy recovery.
Sussanne had recently shared a video montage of ex-husband Hrithik Roshan with their kids to wish the actor on his birthday. “Happy Happy birthday Rye.. U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always. bigggg hug! #fathersongoals,” Sussanne captioned the post.
Several celebrities including Khushi Kapoor, Nafisa Ali, Madhur Bhandarkar, Arijit Singh, and Esha Gupta tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
