Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Gets Bail in Drugs Case
Siddharth Pithani was arrested in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
On Monday, 4 July, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Siddharth Pithani, former flatmate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, as per a report by ANI. Siddharth was arrested in a drugs case related to Sushant's death.
A single-judge bench granted bail to Siddharth on a bond of Rs 50,000.
Siddharth was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in May 2021 from Hyderabad.
He had been booked under section 27 (A) (financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, among other charges.
He had sought bail, claiming he was framed in a false case.
He had claimed in his plea that he was never found in possession of any drugs, and nothing which could suggest he was involved in drug trafficking was recovered from him.
